Colorado Springs, CO

CASA needs more male volunteers needed to advocate for boys in court

By Paige Weeks
 1 day ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is hoping to raise awareness of its need for more male volunteers.

Tuesday night the “Dudes and Brews” event was held at the Ivywild School. CASA says it needs more male volunteers to not only advocate for boys in court, but also provide kids in foster care with role models and good examples of the types of men they can become.

“We can help give them guidance, especially going through the court system,” CASA volunteer Carl Brantley explained. “All they know is someone’s telling me what to do all the time. What we can offer is, what is it that you want to do? What is it that you want to do in your future? We can get resources and help them move to that.”

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. Volunteers are appointed by a judge to be a voice for children in court who are victims of abuse, neglect, and severe domestic conflict.

