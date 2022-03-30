ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

List of shelters available in the area

WWL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Below are shelters available in the area in preparation for the incoming severe weather. If you have information...

www.wwltv.com

KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outdoor Life

Giant Louisiana Crappie Nearly Beats State Record

Early spring is crappie season throughout most of America. It’s when the heavyweight females head for shallow water to spawn, and it usually kicks off first in the Deep South, where the water warms up sooner than in the rest of the country. The fish often are bigger in Dixie, too, as witnessed by the giant, 3.65-pound white crappie caught by Farmerville, Louisiana angler Shane Hodge on Feb. 27. He caught the fish from Bussey Brake, a 2,200-acre reservoir north of Monroe near the Arkansas state line. Hodge’s heavyweight crappie is less than two ounces shy of the state-record 3.8-pound crappie, which was caught in May 2010 by angler Tim Ricca in Lake Verret, near Baton Rouge.
FARMERVILLE, LA
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
MyArkLaMiss

A Confirmed Tornado Touches Down in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
KTAL

Builder destroyed their ‘dream homes,’ Louisiana families say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Youngsville families want to share their stories after years of nightmares in what was supposed to be their dream homes. Their hope is to alert other families and stop them from making the same mistakes; and now, their stories will be told in the courtroom after a class action suit has been filed.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Winds as strong as a tropical storm expected in New Orleans on Wednesday: Latest timing, outages

Sustained winds as strong as a tropical storm are expected in New Orleans Wednesday ahead of a line of thunderstorms. The severe weather threat has prompted a tornado watch in southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans and the north shore, until 9 p.m. A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado but one has not been spotted in the area. A warning is issued when one is spotted.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Wreak Havoc Across Southern US

Severe storms pummeled the southern states overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, March 30 to March 31 after a tornado struck Arkansas and caused a path of destruction in some southern states. In spite of the issuance of several tornado warnings and watches, some communities in the Deep South were caught...
ARKANSAS STATE

