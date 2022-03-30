ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Senate Democrats propose legislation to help IL families financially

By Julia Bradley
1470 WMBD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Senate Democrats are pushing a package of bills that they say will help get Illinois families back on their feet. The legislation includes an expansion of the state’s Earned Income Tax...

www.1470wmbd.com

Comments / 2

Washington Times

Sixteen GOP senators join Democrats to keep earmarks in Biden’s $1.5 trillion budget bill

A bipartisan Senate majority has killed an attempt by some Republicans to strip more than $8 billion in earmarks from President Biden’s $1.5 trillion spending bill. In a 35-to-64 vote, the Senate rejected an amendment by GOP Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana to remove all 4,400 pet projects from the bill. Overall, 16 Republicans joined with 49 Senate Democrats to strike down the amendment, which only needed a simple 51-vote majority to pass.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

Maryland Senate Democrats pass sweeping climate change legislation

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Maryland Senate passed an extensive climate change bill Monday night that would set the state on track to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2045, partly by requiring large buildings to reduce their energy usage.
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio hospitals could not stop family visitation under proposed legislation

(The Center Square) – Families wanting to see patients in Ohio hospitals would not be turned away during another pandemic if a bill that passed the Ohio House clears the Senate and is signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. House Bill 324 follows similar proposals that stopped government from limiting...
OHIO STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Senator Baldwin Votes for Federal Funding Legislation that Increases Support for Communities and Families Struggling with Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin voted for much-needed funding increases for mental health and substance use disorder programs in the 2022 fiscal year appropriations bill that passed Congress last week. “Many people are struggling with depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges as the result of a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Daily Leader

Legislators propose tax suspensions for income, gasoline

Taxes seem to be on legislators’ minds these days. While one senator doesn’t see a need for tax-paying Mississippians to keep more of their own money through tax breaks, others want at least temporary cuts and still others want some taxes gone, period. Speaker Philip Gunn remains firm...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
WIS-TV

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senate votes to overturn mask mandate on airplanes, transit

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday voted 57-40 to overturn a federal requirement that passengers on U.S. airplanes and other modes of public transportation wear masks. The Congressional Review Act measure, introduced by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is the latest salvo in a fight between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration over public health requirements related to the pandemic, which has killed more than 963,000 Americans to date, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Victoria Advocate

Democrats should deal with Sen. Joe Manchin on Build Back Better

The following editorial published on March 6 in the Washington Post:. Sen. Joe Manchin III is floating yet another idea to salvage the Build Back Better package. The Democrat from West Virginia wants to hike taxes on the rich and some corporations and then split the money between debt reduction and addressing climate change. In other words, he wants a smaller package than the $1.75 trillion deal Democratic leaders tried to make happen last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

House Democrats raised $19.3 million in February, a committee record

The campaign arm for House Democrats raised $19.3 million in February, beating the committee's personal record for the month by $2.3 million, according to numbers first shared with CBS News. This record comes as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee faces an intimidating midterm election in November, with Republicans within just single digits of retaking control of the chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS

