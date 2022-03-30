ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Cooper Standard to host hiring event in Spartanburg

By Bethany Fowler
 1 day ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cooper Standard will host a hiring event Thursday in Spartanburg.

The hiring event will take place at SC Works Spartanburg located at 220 East Kennedy Street in Spartanburg from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Standard Cooper is hiring Automotive Manufacturing Associates for work in their Spartanburg production facility.

The starting pay is $18.34 for 2nd and 3rd shifts.

If you are interested in working for Standard Cooper, you need to attend the hiring event.

