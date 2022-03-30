ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Are student loans going to be cancelled?

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Student loan payment pause has been extended until May 1, 2022. But will repayment start or will student loans be cancelled?. There are a few student loan forgiveness proposals. During Joe Biden’s campaign,...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

This Student Loan Loophole Could Cut Parent PLUS Debt Payments in Half

Heads up, parent borrowers: you may have more options to lower your monthly student loan payments than you think. Parent PLUS loans — federal loans parents can take to cover college costs for their undergraduate students — are one of the fastest growing segments of higher education debt. At the end of 2021, parents held $105 billion in PLUS loans, a 35% increase from five years earlier.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Fortune

Biden’s student loan forgiveness climbs to $16 billion—here’s who gets it

A little more than a year in office, President Joe Biden has canceled approximately $16 billion in federal student loan debt. While he campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in debt per borrower, the rounds of cancellations he’s announced so far have been for targeted groups, including borrowers with disabilities, those students who were defrauded by their institutions, and people who work in public service.
POTUS
money.com

Here's How Much Student Loan Borrowers Will Owe When Payments Restart

Federal student loan payments are set to restart this spring, and how much the typical borrower still owes may be surprising: It's a little under $19,000, according to a new government report. For more than two years now, student-loan borrowers with federal “Direct” loans — the most popular type of...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#College#Senate#Committee Chair
Money

Will Biden Extend the Pause on Student Loan Payments Again?

Student loan borrowers are back in limbo, preparing for their monthly payments to resume as buzz builds around the possibility of another extension. If that sounds familiar, it's because we've been here before: Federal student loan payments have been paused, and interest has been waived, since March 2020. In the two years since, the deadline of that forbearance period has been pushed back five times.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Struggling With Student Loan Debt? Credit Karma’s New Payment Relief Experience Could Help

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 10, 2022-- Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K., is launching this month, a new, personalized debt relief experience for Americans carrying federal student loans, which accounts for 92% of all student loans in America. Now, Credit Karma can help federal student loan borrowers who are struggling to make on-time payments, apply for two potential forms of relief that could lower their monthly payments or help them understand if they qualify for loan forgiveness.
CREDITS & LOANS
Newsday

SBA gives COVID-19 disaster loan borrowers more time to repay

Businesses and nonprofits that took out federal COVID-19 disaster loans will have more time before they must begin making payments, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Tuesday. Holders of the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans will get an additional six-month to one-year deferment, depending on when their loan was...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: You might have to pay back your stimulus check

Millions of Americans got stimulus checks in 2021. However, you may have to pay it back if you fall into one of these categories. To get the full$1,400 stimulus payment, you must’ve been making $75,000 or less and $150,000 for couples. Overpayments will have to be paid back to the IRS. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Americans credit scores are jumping by 100 points

A reporting update could cause a 100 point jump to your credit score. Americans could see their scores impacted this summer. Gas Stimulus: California’s gas tax refunds explained. Which agencies are doing a reporting update?. Starting in July, Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion will wipe medical debts from consumers credit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NJ.com

I have $25K in credit card debt. Should I file for bankruptcy?

Q. I have $25,000 in credit card debt — I lost my job with COVID and struggled for a while — a $200,000 mortgage and $80,000 in student loans. I’m able to make the minimum payment on credit cards but I never get ahead, and the interest is killing me. At what point and how do I decide if I should file for bankruptcy?
UNION CITY, NJ
CNBC

The best habit you can get into if you want to become debt-free, according to a financial planner

For all its hardships, the pandemic has been helpful for a lot of savers, particularly workers who were lucky enough to weather Covid without losing income. Overall, the personal savings rate continues to be historically high, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and credit card debt has decreased more than 15% since the pandemic started, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy