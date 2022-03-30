Lapsus$ hacking group claims software consultancy giant Globant as its latest breach victim
By Carly Page
TechCrunch
1 day ago
Lapsus$, whose recent victims include Okta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Samsung, now claims to have breached Globant, a Luxembourg-based software development consultancy. After declaring itself “back from vacation” on Wednesday, the group published a 70 gigabyte torrent file on its Telegram channel with data allegedly stolen from the company, which the hackers...
An autistic 16-year-old boy living with his mother in England is suspected of being the multimillionaire mastermind behind the hacking group LAPSUS$, which has been blamed for a series of high-profile ransom attacks targeting Microsoft, Nvidia and the security authentication firm Okta. Cybersecurity experts hired by the hacked companies said...
Consider that earlier this month, one of the few “pure play” quantum tech companies in the world, Rigetti Computing, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. It only narrowly missed becoming the first publicly traded company to expressly focus on commercializing quantum tech when another outfit, IonQ, went public through a SPAC merger in October. Meanwhile, another rival in the space, D-Wave, says it is also now planning to go public via SPAC.
City of London Police have arrested seven teenagers due to their suspected connections with a hacking group that is believed to be the recently prolific Lapsus$ group, BBC News reports. “The City of London Police has been conducting an investigation with its partners into members of a hacking group,” Detective...
Hundreds of organisations that rely on Okta to provide access to their networks may have been affected by a cyber-attack on the company. Okta said the "worst case" was 366 of its clients had been affected and their "data may have been viewed or acted upon" - its shares fell 9% on the news.
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Last week, a hacker stole around $50 million in yet another attack on a Web3 project. The victim this time was Cashio, a so-called algorithmic stablecoin based on Solana. The hackers were able to...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
The cryptocurrency world was rocked after Ronin, the blockchain underlying Axie Infinity, said hackers had stolen roughly $625 million from the play-to-earn online game. Ronin announced the security breach in a blog post, saying 173,600 ethereum and 25.5M USDC had been drained from the Ronin bridge in two transactions. 'This...
Ransomware gangs have become well-oiled moneymaking machines in their quest for criminal profit. But since December, a seemingly new group called Lapsus$ has added chaotic energy to the field, cavorting about with a strong social media presence on Telegram, a string of high-profile victims—including Samsung, Nvidia, and Ubisoft—calamitous leaks, and dramatic accusations that add up to a reckless escalation in an already unlawful industry.
Digital thieves just pulled off another major crypto heist. Motherboard has learned hackers stole 173,600 Ethereum (about $591.2 million) from the Ronin blockchain that powers Axie Infinity, a popular "play to earn" game where players can receive crypto in exchange for playing and paying some starting costs. The perpetrators reportedly exploited a backdoor in a Remote Procedure Call node from Axie creator Sky Mavis to get a signature, letting them "forge fake withdrawals" using compromised private keys.
Welcome to Nonfungible Tidbits, a weekly roundup of news in crypto, NFTs and their related realms. Our lead story this week is the possibility of a US Central Bank Digital Currency or 'digital dollar.' We'll also cover the million-dollar NFT of a cartoon rock that accidentally sold for less than a penny and declining Google searches for NFTs.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In what might be the biggest crypto hack to date, around $622 million has been stolen from a blockchain-based gaming network. The Ronin Network, which powers the...
Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
LAPSUS$, the same hacking group that targeted Nvidia and Samsung of recent, has confirmed it has targeted Microsoft, as well as LG and Okta. The latter would give the hackers access to 15,000 companies worldwide, including Peloton, Sonos and T-Mobile. In the Microsoft attacks, the group claims to have stolen...
The South American-based data extortion hacking group Lapsus$ has allegedly gained access to Microsoft's Azure DevOps source code repositories and stolen data from the company. Unlike other cybercriminal groups which deploy ransomware on the devices of their victims, Lapsus$ instead prefers to target the source code repositories of large tech...
Okta is an authentication and identity management software company that is used by more than 15,000 organizations. Hacking group Lapsus$ posted screenshots on its Telegram channel claiming it had access to a number of Okta systems. The company said it had "detected an attempt to compromise the account of a...
Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
Y Combinator Demo Days returned yet again with another ballooning heap of startups. In the old days, a gaggle of TechCrunch reporters would go to the Demo Day in person, write up the presentations of each startup and hobnob with VCs during the breaks, but in a post-pandemic bloat, YC has gotten just so massive that one comprehensive list of startups is neither feasible nor particularly useful to readers. That said, this was a massive year for crypto and I wanted to make sure that we profiled each and every crypto startup that publicly launched at Demo Days this batch.
Span raised $10 million a couple of years ago, integrated with Alexa and launched a smarter EV charger earlier this year to go with the smart panels. “I was very fortunate to join Tesla in the very early days of defining what Tesla Energy subsequently became. So I was one of the early leaders in the Energy Group. People are probably most familiar with the Powerwall battery, but I was the leader of the product team there that designed, developed and deployed residential products, commercial industry products, as well as utility-scale products both on the hardware and software side. During my time, they were also responsible for products like the solar roof and deployment of solar, the glass roof part, if you will,” Arch Rao, CEO and founder of SPAN told me in an interview earlier this year. “One of the things that I got to see firsthand while deploying home batteries and solar systems and electric vehicle charging systems around the world, is that there is a fundamental problem tied to infrastructure. It is going to be a deterrent to the adoption of distributed clean energy, especially if you believe that electrification is a meaningful part of the Fossil Free journey that we want to be on. If we want to supplant [fossil-fuel focused appliances] with superior electric appliances, it’s going to require a massive upgrade to the infrastructure starting with the home electrical panel.”
Innovega Inc., a Bellevue, Wash., company that uses disposable contact lenses in combination with high-tech glasses to create a digitally augmented view of the world, announced a licensing agreement with a company that plans to offer the technology to assist people who are visually impaired. The unnamed licensee is “one...
