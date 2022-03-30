ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 measures

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
President Biden will deliver remarks on the fight against COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

