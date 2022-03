The Philadelphia 76ers (46-29) are favored by 9.5 points as they are set to take on the Detroit Pistons (20-56) on March 31, 2022. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5. The 76ers lost to the Bucks 118-116 and failed to cover the spread as 1-point favorites, while hitting the over on the 231.5 point total in their last contest on Tuesday. James Harden totaled a team-high 32 points in the loss. The Pistons fell to the Nets 130-123, but covered the spread as 13.5-point underdogs, while going over the 233.5 point total on Tuesday in their most recent game. Cade Cunningham put up a team-high 34 points in the loss.

