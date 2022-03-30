ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

US works to gauge peace prospects as it warns Putin 'misinformed' by advisers

By Kevin Liptak, Jeremy Diamond
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for nearly an hour Wednesday as airstrikes near Kyiv seemed to bear out Western skepticism that peace talks could ease Russia's assault on Ukraine. Biden told his counterpart the US would provide Ukraine another $500 million...

CNN
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

Kremlin expresses ‘alarm’ over Biden remark that Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has voiced concern about U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment about the Russian President Vladimir Putin and said it will carefully follow his rhetoric. Capping a four-day trip to Europe Saturday, Biden said of Putin near the tail end of a sweeping address in Warsaw: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” words the White House immediately sought to downplay, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating that regime change in Russia is not the object of U.S. policy, nor is regime change a U.S. strategy anywhere else in the world.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Ukraine#War#Humanitarian Aid#Ukrainian#The White House#American#Western#Russian
The Independent

Kremlin calls Johnson ‘most active anti-Russian’ as PM tightens vice on Putin

Boris Johnson was accused by the Kremlin of being the most active anti-Russian leader as he announced fresh sanctions and urged a targeting of Vladimir Putin’s gold reserves.Downing Street said the Prime Minister was instead “among the most active anti-Putin leaders” as sought to rally leaders at a Nato summit in Brussels to provide more defensive military support to Ukraine.In a virtual address to the allies on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks” but it appeared his demand would not be met.Mr Johnson had instead committed a new package...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Country
Poland
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

