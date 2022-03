It’s over. Rosanna Arquette’s husband, Todd Morgan, filed for divorce after more than eight years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The outlet reports that Morgan’s listed date of separation is Jan. 1, 2022, and that he cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The investment banker also reportedly requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party. Morgan reportedly states in the filing that their prenuptial agreement outlines that their respective assets are considered their own separate property. After getting engaged in 2011, the couple tied the knot in a romantic private Malibu...

