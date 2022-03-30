ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta adopts puppy featured during Betty White tribute on the Oscars

By Scripps National
San Diego Channel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Travolta honored Betty White's memory by taking home a puppy. Jamie Lee Curtis featured the dog during a tribute to Betty White during the Oscars on Sunday. Curtis...

www.10news.com

