ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Cook This: Pickled kumquats with farro and fennel recipe

By Laura Mclively
East Bay Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for an easy way to make food pop, look no further than pickled kumquats. Bright and cheer — both in flavor and appearance — these pickled kumquats need to nudge their way to the top of your spring to-do list. In less than...

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

German Cucumber Salad

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside. Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers. Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Seltzer Water#Pickling#Farro#Kumquat#Food Drink
TODAY.com

I cooked all 1,272 of Ina Garten’s recipes. Here’s what I learned about life

Six years, five months and three days. That’s how long it took to cook every single one of Ina Garten’s 1,272 recipes from her books and television show. To be honest, I didn’t think I’d last more than three months, but Garten's recipes hooked me. They were easy to follow, delicious and finally broke my microwave habit.
RECIPES
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Garlic Fried Pasta

One of the simplest pasta dishes ever and one of the most delicious ones ever! Serve with a freshly made green salad and you’ll have an incredible dinner for family and friends. INGREDIENTS. 1 pkg spaghetti, cooked, rinsed and cooled. 1-2 tbsp minced garlic. 1 small onion diced. Olive...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

How to turn leftover cooked beans into ‘hummus’ – recipe

To save energy, I like to soak and cook a big batch of pulses in the pressure cooker for the week ahead, to provide an economical foundation for our daily meals. But by the end of the week, especially if plans have changed, we might be left with a lot to use up. (The same goes for tinned beans: if only part of a tin is needed for a particular dish, we need to find a use for the rest.)
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for mussels with herb butter

Make a herb butter: finely chop 1 clove of garlic. Mash it to a soft paste with a little sea salt using a pestle and mortar. Finely chop 1 tbsp of thyme leaves, 10g of parsley leaves and add to the garlic. Grate 1 tsp of zest from a lemon and add to the herbs and garlic. Using a spoon, mash the herbs into 200g of softened butter, adding 6 tbsp of white breadcrumbs and a grinding of black pepper.
RECIPES
La Crosse Tribune

Burger Pickles

Burger toppings have gotten a bit out of hands these days (funnel cake and mac and cheese, anyone?), but some are non-negotiable. Whether you opt for sweet or dill, a pickle-topped burger is the way to go. Turns out executive chef at The Langham, Boston, Stephen Bukoff, agrees and feels...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Grilled Radish-and-Fennel Salad with Goat Cheese Toasts

These spring veggies are ready for their close-up. When you think of grilling, you probably imagine a big hunk of meat charring on an open fire. While we love grilling burgers, hot dogs, or a prime cut of steak, the grill can be used in so many more creative ways. Especially when it comes to vegetarian options. We're here to show you that the grill is a great place to infuse seasonal vegetables with big flavor. This Grilled Radish-and-Fennel Salad with Goat Cheese Toasts is a standout grilled veggie appetizer or side dish that everyone at the party can enjoy.
RECIPES
TBR News Media

Cooking Cove: Quick and easy recipes for St. Patrick’s Day

Here it is St. Patrick’s Day, and if you’re not obsessive about having the usual corned beef and cabbage or haven’t gotten around to shopping and cooking for last week’s recipes, I’ve got some interesting other traditional Irish recipes that can be prepared easily and quickly and are just as delicious and satisfying. If you want to keep the corned beef and cabbage, but have no time to cook, how about using those two ingredients in a soup? You can pick up some corned beef at the deli. And then there’s boxty, Irish potato pancakes, great with just about anything else you cook. If you have time, or even if you don’t, be sure to whip up a batch of oh-so-easy shamrock cookies for a nice finale to your St. Patrick’s Day dinner.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy