Kevin Gates became a trending topic this week after a video surfaced of the rapper pulling up on Summer Walker in the club and getting a little handsy. Gates, whose 2013 song hit the Billboard Hot 100 this week, was spotted pulling up to Summer Walker's section where he got a little handsy. He tried to pull her in while seated next to her before putting his arm around the singer. Walker politely inched away from Gates, appearing to remove his arm from over her shoulder.

