Local municipalities will soon be flush in casino payments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) The release of millions of dollars from the Seneca Nation in a long-standing casino gaming dispute, means an influx of cash for New York State, as well as Western New York cities and counties.

The Seneca Nation released a $564 million dollar payment to the state Tuesday. The money represents a 25% share of slot machine revenues from

the nation's casinos in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca from 2017 to 2021.

New York State is getting $418 million. The remainder will go to cities and

counties in Western New York.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the announcement is very important to the city, which has been expecting the revenue. The Mayor estimates the payment to be between $30 and $50 million dollars.

"The casino revenue that is owed to the city will be very helpful to the city and its residents," he said.

"It's more good news," said Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick on

WBEN Wednesday morning. Erie County is flush with cash right now due to

Covid relief funding. A county surplus stands at over $100 million dollars.

"We have to be careful how we spend this money," said Hardwick, "We have

to prepare for the day when things are not so rosy."

At the time of the interview Hardwick did not know how much Erie County

will be receiving from the Seneca Nation.

Governor Kathy Hochul is directing the state share to go directly to the new Bills stadium, of which the state has committed $600 million. That’s more than two-thirds the amount the state would pay under the deal.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has proposed using $75 million from the county's surplus to cover a portion of the county's $250 million dollar contribution to a new stadium.

Mayor Brown said he absolutely agrees with the governor's proposal to use

casino revenue, that was generated in Western New York, to contribute to the

state portion of the stadium deal. "It's an extremely creative and a good way to use the money," he added.