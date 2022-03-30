ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Local municipalities will soon be flush in casino payments

By Susan Rose
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuF1R_0euH1pV300

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) The release of millions of dollars from the Seneca Nation in a long-standing casino gaming dispute, means an influx of cash for New York State, as well as Western New York cities and counties.

The Seneca Nation released a $564 million dollar payment to the state Tuesday. The money represents a 25% share of slot machine revenues from
the nation's casinos in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca from 2017 to 2021.

New York State is getting $418 million. The remainder will go to cities and
counties in Western New York.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the announcement is very important to the city, which has been expecting the revenue. The Mayor estimates the payment to be between $30 and $50 million dollars.

"The casino revenue that is owed to the city will be very helpful to the city and its residents," he said.

"It's more good news," said Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick on
WBEN Wednesday morning. Erie County is flush with cash right now due to
Covid relief funding. A county surplus stands at over $100 million dollars.

"We have to be careful how we spend this money," said Hardwick, "We have
to prepare for the day when things are not so rosy."

At the time of the interview Hardwick did not know how much Erie County
will be receiving from the Seneca Nation.

Governor Kathy Hochul is directing the state share to go directly to the new Bills stadium, of which the state has committed $600 million. That’s more than two-thirds the amount the state would pay under the deal.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has proposed using $75 million from the county's surplus to cover a portion of the county's $250 million dollar contribution to a new stadium.

Mayor Brown said he absolutely agrees with the governor's proposal to use
casino revenue, that was generated in Western New York, to contribute to the
state portion of the stadium deal. "It's an extremely creative and a good way to use the money," he added.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Salamanca, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Reason The Bills Are Building A Smaller Stadium

Now that the Buffalo Bills, New York State, and Erie County announced that they have come to an agreement to build a new stadium in Orchard Park, the biggest complaint Bills mafia members have is that the stadium will have less capacity than the current one. Right now the capacity...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Byron Brown
96.1 The Breeze

Seneca Nation Gambling Settlement Will Benefit Western New York

A settlement between New York State and the Seneca Nation over a gambling compact dispute will bring millions of dollars to Western New York. Yesterday New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state has received the payment from its settlement with the Seneca Nation and that since most of the money was raised in Western New York, that money will be returned to the area.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipalities#Casino Gaming#County Executive#Slot Machine#The Seneca Nation#Western New York#Covid#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy