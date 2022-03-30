ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

MSP launches investigation after video of trooper accused of striking handcuffed suspect in the face surfaces online

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkfsC_0euH1lDN00

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ) — A trooper with the Michigan State Police has been suspended while officials investigate an alleged physical altercation between a handcuffed suspect and the trooper, MSP announced on Monday .

Officials said the incident began after troopers with the Tri-City Post initiated a traffic stop on a man suspected of driving under the influence in Saginaw on the evening of March 28.

The suspended trooper has been accused of using excessive force on the suspect.

In a video posted to social media , an African American suspect with his hands secured in cuffs behind his back is apparently seen resisting troopers who are trying to place him in the back of a blue MSP vehicle.

After several failed attempts, one person dressed in dark clothing with 'state police' written in white lettering on the back of a dark jacket appears to hit the suspect in the face, striking him several times before the man falls to the ground.

The video was uploaded to Facebook were officials with MSP became aware of the incident. The Department said every trooper is trained on policies about use of force and force that is "objectively unreasonable or excessive" is strictly prohibited.

“Our enforcement members respond professionally to a wide variety of scenarios throughout the State of Michigan every day,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “The misconduct in this incident is not indicative of the standard of service set by this trooper’s peers, and as a result, will not be tolerated.”

According to MSP, the trooper allegedly involved in the incident is a four-year veteran of the force and was suspended Monday afternoon pending an internal investigation.

MSP assured in the press release that it demands the "highest of possible standards" from every enforcement officer and civilian employee and pledged to fully investigate the matter.

Comments / 5

Related
click orlando

VIDEO: Tampa man arrested after punching state trooper in the face

TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man was arrested after punching a state trooper Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an officer responded to a call of a pedestrian, 24-year-old Alexander Delgado, walking on the left shoulder of Interstate 4 near exit 5. [TRENDING: Disney changes...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Trooper#Tri#The Michigan State Police#The Tri City Post#African American#Department
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy