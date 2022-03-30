MSP launches investigation after video of trooper accused of striking handcuffed suspect in the face surfaces online

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ) — A trooper with the Michigan State Police has been suspended while officials investigate an alleged physical altercation between a handcuffed suspect and the trooper, MSP announced on Monday .

Officials said the incident began after troopers with the Tri-City Post initiated a traffic stop on a man suspected of driving under the influence in Saginaw on the evening of March 28.

The suspended trooper has been accused of using excessive force on the suspect.

In a video posted to social media , an African American suspect with his hands secured in cuffs behind his back is apparently seen resisting troopers who are trying to place him in the back of a blue MSP vehicle.

After several failed attempts, one person dressed in dark clothing with 'state police' written in white lettering on the back of a dark jacket appears to hit the suspect in the face, striking him several times before the man falls to the ground.

The video was uploaded to Facebook were officials with MSP became aware of the incident. The Department said every trooper is trained on policies about use of force and force that is "objectively unreasonable or excessive" is strictly prohibited.

“Our enforcement members respond professionally to a wide variety of scenarios throughout the State of Michigan every day,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “The misconduct in this incident is not indicative of the standard of service set by this trooper’s peers, and as a result, will not be tolerated.”

According to MSP, the trooper allegedly involved in the incident is a four-year veteran of the force and was suspended Monday afternoon pending an internal investigation.

MSP assured in the press release that it demands the "highest of possible standards" from every enforcement officer and civilian employee and pledged to fully investigate the matter.