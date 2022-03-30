ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama, Jacksonville State softball postponed due to weather, rescheduled for next week

By Ehsan Kassim, The Gadsden Times
 1 day ago
The Sand Mountain Showdown between Alabama and Jacksonville State has been postponed.

Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater officials along with officials from the University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University postponed the softball game that was scheduled for Wednesday at American Fields in Albertville due to the threat of inclement weather in the area.

The 18th meeting between the Crimson Tide (29-4) and Gamecocks (19-13) is set to be rescheduled for Wednesday, April 6.

JSU was scheduled to play at a non-conference game at Alabama State in Montgomery that day. That game has been moved to Tuesday.

Alabama defeated JSU 10-3 in 2016 in their last matchup, where seven different Crimson Tide players collected at least one RBI.

The softball facility in Albertville opened with tournaments in the fall of 2020, and the grand opening was in April of 2021. The AHSAA East Regionals are also scheduled to be played at the in May.

NEW FIELDS, BIG GAME:New softball fields at Sand Mountain Park draws Alabama-Jacksonville State game

MOVING UP:Will switch to C-USA help Jacksonville State softball make Women's College World Series for first time?

'A LITTLE BIT TOUGHER':Jacksonville State football players on first Rich Rodriguez practice

Contact Ehsan Kassim at 256-300-5313 or ekassim@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim.

