Bedford North Lawrence High School's Mr. BNL brings back live audience for Friday's show

BEDFORD — After a virtual-only show in 2021 amidst COVID-19 concerns, students will once again don their craziest costumes and perform their most laugh-inducing talents before a live audience Friday, for Bedford North Lawrence High School's Mr. BNL show.

A fundraiser for BNL's Renaissance, which rewards students for good attendance and academic improvement, the event features high school boys — each representing a school club or sport — who are judged on fitness, a costume representing their club or sport, formal wear/interview and talent.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. at the BNL Performing Arts Center. Admission is $5 and $1 for the People's Choice Award.

The theme of this year's event is "Under the Big Top," and will see students dressed in their best circus-style attire with a similarly themed presentation style.

John Allen, a senior representing the school's swim team, will be among this year's contestants vying for the judge's positive feedback Friday night. Dawning an aquatic-themed costume, which includes a bikini top and a flamingo pool float, Allen is excited to create laughs for those in attendance.

"It's going to be so much fun. I'm going to go out there, I'm going to rock this and have a really good time," Allen said while wearing the costume. "Making the audience laugh is what it's all about."

While Allen plans to keep much of his performance a surprise for Friday's event, he revealed one detail of his talent showcase.

"I don't want to give away too much until Friday, but it involves a kiddie pool," he said.

Participants in this year's contest are:

Red Team

John Allen, swim team, senior

Cole Baker, cross-country, senior

Carson Boady, student council, sophomore

Aaron Burgess, jazz band, senior

Noah Carter, track and field, senior

White Team

Kameron Combs, board game club, senior

Austin Edwards, pep band, senior

Jorj Filler, wrestling, sophomore

Max Klein, impact club, junior

Hiram Mullis, Spanish club, freshman

Javier Paredes, renaissance, senior

Blue Team

Kolten Parker, Health Occupants Students of America, senior

Noah Russell, choir, sophomore

Max Spires, National Honors Society, senior

Jake Terrell, football, senior

Andre Waters, euchre club, sophomore

