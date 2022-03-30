ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘Throuple,’ ‘Nordic Noir’ + Over 200 Words and Phrases Added to the Dictionary in 2022

By Lauryn Snapp
92 Moose
92 Moose
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year, Dictionary.com bestows society with a special gift: a contemporary new batch of words in the English language. In 2022, the popular phrasebook has added a whopping 235 words to its Rolodex of phrases and idioms. But they didn't stop there. To help better explain life and make...

92moose.fm

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
92 Moose
92 Moose

5K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow 92 Moose and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
iheart.com

Anthropologist Suggests Shroud of Turin Was Actually a Medieval Tablecloth

An anthropologist has put forward a rather intriguing new theory regarding the Shroud of Turin which suggests that the famed relic was actually a medieval tablecloth. The thought-provoking hypothesis is reportedly the brainchild of researcher David Akins, who believes that he has determined when and how the iconic image, thought by some to be a depiction of Jesus Christ, wound up on the linen in the first place as well as the true purpose of the peculiar piece of cloth. According to the anthropologist, the shroud's complex origin story can be traced back to a town in England and an inadvertent turn of events which ultimately produced the piece which has been fiercely debated for centuries.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic Noir#Phrases#Social Sciences#Dictionary Com
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Frieze Discovered by Archaeologist Showing ‘Time Without Time'

The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
Smithonian

What the History of Science and Religion Reveals About Today’s Divisive Covid Debates

For two years now, as the country has experienced Covid-19, tensions have flared alongside protests against lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates. The diligent strove to find a new normal in the ongoing negotiation with public health protocols to curtail infection rates. They took up social distancing and forged a greater reliance on technology to bridge the gaps between themselves and others. Others turned public discourse into a shouting match. Fueling these tensions is the sorrow that all share over the loss of nearly a million lives in the United States alone.
RELIGION
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deseret News

The last Shakers

At their peak, there were 5,000 Shakers. Only two remain. The faith group’s impact on America’s cultural and religious landscape will endure long after they’re gone.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Can “Spiritual Intelligence” Explain Mystical Experiences?

A recent study (Bitēna & Mārtinsone, 2021) argued that mystical experience is a spiritual phenomenon associated with mental health rather than something pathological associated with mental illness because it correlates with a measure of “spiritual intelligence.” However, this argument seems tautological because “spiritual intelligence” involves belief in spiritual phenomena associated with having a mystical experience. Additionally, the study found that both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” were related to magical thinking, indicating that the former may be associated with irrationality. Both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” may share an underlying tendency to blur the boundaries between the inner and outer worlds, so that what is imagined may seem real.
MENTAL HEALTH
yankodesign.com

Cecilia Levy’s Paper Art and Sculptures take you back in nostalgia

Paper art is definitely becoming more appealing these days. In recent months, we showed you some of the most interesting paper creations shared by different artists. And no, we’re not stopping anytime soon. Using paper as the primary medium proves the innate creativity of a person. One doesn’t have...
VISUAL ART
FOX26

Interview: Anamaria Marinca brings humanity to the folk horror of 'You Won't Be Alone'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — We've always been frightened of the unknown. Our histories are filled with magical tales of terror that conjure up vampires, werewolves, and witches as explanations for why the fields no longer yield wheat and our fingernails seem to grow after death. Many of these old beliefs have been abandoned but their enduring legacy can be found in horror films. Particularly folk-horror films that look at the old logic and ask us to consider the possibility that the myths were true and monsters do in fact exist.
MOVIES
92 Moose

How to Make Your Instagram Timeline Chronological

Wondering how to change your Instagram feed to chronological order? We've got you covered. Instagram has finally listened and given its users the ability to make their timeline chronological again. On Wednesday (March 23), the social media giant activated the option for users to switch their feeds to a chronological timeline.
CELL PHONES
92 Moose

New on Netflix in April: All 110 Movies and Shows

Once again we come to a new month, and once Netflix has outdone itself. They list over 110 new films, shows, and library titles coming to the service next month. That works out to more than three new things to watch every single day in April. Who has time to do all that? Even the guy who started Netflix, famed tech pioneer Roger P. Netflix, does not have enough time in his day to watch all this stuff.
TV & VIDEOS
KRQE News 13

Best English to Dutch dictionary

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With just 60,000 words, Dutch is often promoted as one of the easiest languages for native English speakers to learn. Heavily associated with Germanic languages, it features some of the longest compound words and many complicated pronunciations. For that reason, when studying this language, you’ll need a good English to Dutch dictionary.
EUROPE
IndieWire

How ‘The Music Dance Experience’ on ‘Severance’ Broke the Show’s Rules for One Demented Party

Click here to read the full article. All happy workplace sitcoms are alike, but each new complication to the Lumen office in “Severance” makes the Apple TV+ series as disturbingly weird in its own way. The “severed” floor — for employees who have elected to go through a surgical procedure that separates their memories of their time at work from their sense of self after-hours — has all the normal office accoutrements: desks, bad carpet, the worst break room of all time. But it’s also a place slightly out of time, with a modish ’60s aesthetic and nonsense computer operating systems. Just...
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

‘The novel can’t just leave the war out’: Ali Smith on fiction in times of crisis

“After great pain, a formal feeling comes.” Last week I went to a reading by Claudia Durastanti from her shapeshifting memoir/novel/essay, Strangers I Know. She pointed out the notion of changing form in this quote from Emily Dickinson, her book’s epigraph, and listening to her I wondered what this time of massive shift and change, via Brexit, the spread of Trumpian demagoguery, Covid, and now Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, will ask of us when it comes to literary transfiguration.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy