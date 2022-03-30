ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, KS

Spread of wildfire stopped in Pawnee Co.; crews still working

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a press release, Pawnee County stated fire crews from around the state have been able to stop the spread of the wildfire that started Tuesday between Larned an Garfield....

