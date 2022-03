WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Watauga Police have named 18-year-old Keiwone Leotis Morris as a suspect in the murders of two teen boys found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. last Saturday, March 12. Police said he’s armed and dangerous and did have some correspondence with the teens before meeting. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) Morris is wanted on two counts of capital murder. Recommended bond is set for $1 million. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Det. Sgt. Dwayne Letart at 817-514-5787. The victims were identified as 17-year-olds Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj. They were both seniors at...

