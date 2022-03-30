ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Meet Michigan’s ‘Go To Lawyers’ for intellectual property law

By Kelly Caplan
milawyersweekly.com
 6 hours ago

Michigan Lawyers Weekly is pleased to introduce the next group of honorees in...

milawyersweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

It's the Law: Ins and outs of community property in Idaho

Q. I’m writing as a follow-up to your last column. Since Idaho is a community property state, if my husband dies, do I automatically inherit all of our property or would his children from his first marriage inherit his half of everything?. A. Because Idaho is a community property...
IDAHO STATE
abovethelaw.com

Cravath’s Go-To Law School

Hint: Cravath hired new associates from 16 different law schools in 2021. Download this comprehensive resource for law firms, courtesy of our friends at LawPay.
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Successful Entrepreneurs

Being your own boss can be exhilarating — and risky. An entrepreneur is defined as a solo business owner, which means you reap most of the rewards if successful but shoulder all the downside if your startup fails to get off the ground. It’s a high-wire act, and one that requires significant capital. Yet entrepreneurs […]
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
hackernoon.com

Top 10 Legal Directories for Attorneys: Your Complete Guide

Legal directories are a must-have for your law firm's online visibility. Martindale-Hubbell is the largest online legal directory in the U.S. It currently includes approximately 46% of American lawyers. Nolo.com is trusted by the legal community and has listings for more than 10,000 lawyers across all 50 states. LawTally helps the user search by their area of expertise and the state they live in. LegalZoom.com lists law firms that focus on legal research options and legal advice.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy