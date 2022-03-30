ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California panel OKs reparations limit for slave descendants

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations has voted to limit state compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved Black people who...

Comments / 2

MrsJ
2d ago

So they want to take money from people who Never had slaves and give it to people who Never were slaves? 🤔 Sounds RACIST to me!

Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill into law to make lynching a federal hate crime, more than 100 years after such legislation was first proposed. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act is named after the Black teenager whose killing in Mississippi in the summer of 1955 became a galvanizing moment in the civil rights era. His grieving mother insisted on an open casket to show everyone how her son had been brutalized.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Washington Examiner

The big problem with Biden’s new 'minimum tax' on billionaires

What does a president do when inflation surges under his watch, gas prices are out of control, and his signature legislation has failed miserably ?. Pivot back to scapegoating the rich, apparently. At least, that’s President Joe Biden’s latest tactic. On Monday, Biden proposed a new "minimum tax" on billionaires....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

