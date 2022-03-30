California panel OKs reparations limit for slave descendants
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations has voted to limit state compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved Black people who...abc17news.com
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations has voted to limit state compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved Black people who...abc17news.com
So they want to take money from people who Never had slaves and give it to people who Never were slaves? 🤔 Sounds RACIST to me!
Comments / 2