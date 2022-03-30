ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa House passes through ‘transparency in education’ bill

By Zach Fisher
DES MOINES, IOWA — State Representatives passed a bill along party lines that is aimed to provide more transparency in education.

The bill would require school districts to upload school material online for parents to have access to. Teachers would have to upload items taught to children online as well. Parents would have access to a list of all the books in the library and opt their children out of any material. Under current Iowa law, a half unit being taught in grades 9 through 12 about United States government is required. The bill would now require an assessment of the student’s knowledge on U.S. government and civics.

During the debate a Republican State Representative who works at as a teacher in the state has already been practicing uploading material in his classroom.

SCCSD board approves retention stipend

“I personally already adhere to the principle of this bill in my classroom. It takes me about one minute to copy and paste material to the learning software, whether that be a video article, pdf, etc.,” said State Representative Garrett Gobble (R) from Ankeny. “If I ever forget we have built into this bill a 14 day grace period for you to make those corrections and no repercussions are taken.”

That 14 day grace period is the timeline teachers would have to upload the material online, or the school district could receive a civil penalty. The teacher would have their teacher license number submitted to the board of educational examiners.

Democrats were mostly concerned about overworking teachers and driving future or current instructors from the workforce.

“She talks to me about the ones that are leaving currently or the ones that plan too once they are able too,” said State Representative Monica Kurth (D) Davenport. “We are creating teacher flight in this state.”

Other Democrats said they would rather have that $16 million that would be spent to implement these changes to go towards the actual education of kids. The bill now moves forward to the Iowa Senate.

