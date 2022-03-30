ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular WNY Ice Cream Shop To Serve Weber’s Mustard Ice Cream

By Chris Owen
 1 day ago
We're still a couple of weeks away from the warm weather staying in Western New York for good, as Buffalo has its annual last minute winter right now. Ice cream stands have begun to open in Western New York and more will over the next few weeks. One of the best...

Comments / 6

WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mustard#Hamburg#Western New York#Food Drink#Restaurants#Horseradish#Cup N
101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
WPTV

Grab a free frozen treat from Dairy Queen on Free Cone Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dairy Queen is welcoming the start of spring in the best...
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Summertime Restaurant In WNY Reopening This Week

Okay, it’s not technically spring just yet. That happens at the start of next week. However, we’re still in that spring time mode. We went ahead an hour with daylight savings. The snow and ice is melted (or at least most of it). The NCAA Tournament returns to Buffalo later this week. You also have ever so gradual warming temperatures in Buffalo. We can feel it getting closer.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Syracuse-based restaurant is now moving to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Syracuse-based restaurant that closed its doors last year is packing up and moving here to Buffalo. Strong Hearts Buffalo is taking over the former Ru's Pierogi location on Niagara Street. They serve vegan comfort food, according to their website, and say they are built upon the ethics of animal, earth and human liberation.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Why Western New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
POLITICS
Mashed

TikTok Claims This Is Where McDonald's Quarter Pounder Patties Are Really Stored

McNuggets, Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, McCafe — many of these McDonald's items are famous in their own right, and one can't argue they didn't earn their fast food glory. But there's one menu item that's missing from the list: the humble, meaty Quarter Pounder. Ever since the burger was added to the chain's national menu in 1973, the Quarter Pounder has gone on to cement itself as a part of McDonald's lore. From commercials in the '70s extolling the values of being a "Quarter Pounder person" (via YouTube) to the "Pulp Fiction" scene discussing just what a Quarter Pounder with cheese is called in France. The burger may be a popular menu item, no doubt, but is it all that it claims to be?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
96.1 The Breeze

Spring Snowstorm Could Be On The Way For New York State

It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

