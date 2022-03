Earlier this month, Dionnah Jackson-Durrett celebrated as Texas won the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. She now will try to win there as a head coach. Jackson-Durrett was named the women's basketball head coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Wednesday. This is the first head coaching job for the Missouri native who spent the past two years as an associate head coach at Texas.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO