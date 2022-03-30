ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Parsons President, CEO Carey Smith Awarded 4th Wash100 Recognition

By Christine Thropp
ExecutiveBiz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Mosaic has presented Carey Smith, president, CEO and incoming chairwoman of Parsons, a 2022 Wash100 Award in recognition of her efforts in driving internal investment and federal segment growth strategy. This marks the fourth year that Smith has...

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Medical School

Awards & Recognitions: March 2022

Joseph Arboleda-Velasquez, HMS assistant professor of ophthalmology at Schepens, was awarded a 2022 Edward N. & Della L. Thome Memorial Foundation Award. The Thome Memorial Foundation Awards Program in Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Discovery Research supports innovative drug discovery research that will lead to improved therapies for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease.
GENERAL MOTORS
Inside Nova

Prince William Chamber president, CEO announces retirement

Debbie Jones, the president and CEO of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year. Jones has been the top staff executive for the business organization since June 2014 and before that served as president of the Prince William County-Greater Manassas Chamber of Commerce from 1993-2010.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Huron Daily Tribune

MyMichigan names Rogers as president and CEO

On Tuesday, the MyMichigan Health Board of Directors named Greg Rogers as President and Chief Executive Officer of MyMichigan Health. The announcement comes a week after the health system’s former leader Diane Postler-Slattery and her husband, Don Slattery, died in a plane crash in Florida. The board announced who...
MIDLAND, MI
Billboard

SoundExchange Names Anjula Singh COO and CFO

With more than 16 years of experience at music technology organization SoundExchange, Anjula Singh is taking on an even larger leadership role — namely in the dual roles of COO and CFO. She was most recently executive vp and CFO. During her tenure at SoundExchange, Singh has played a...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Smith
FOXBusiness

FedEx founder Fred Smith stepping down as CEO

FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith is stepping down as the chairman and chief executive officer effective June 1, the company announced Monday. Smith will become Executive Chairman and Raj Subramaniam will be promoted to President and CEO, the company said. "FedEx has changed the world by connecting people and possibilities...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The shocking salary packages getting hauled in by Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton MBAs

Of all the reasons to pursue an MBA, earning a salary increase remains top of mind for business school candidates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s 2021 Prospective Students Survey. Many business school students—especially those who earn a degree from a top-ranked program—reap the benefits directly after graduation. In fact, some elite business school grads are earning pay packages of more than $300,000 right out of the gate.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Mosaic#Govcon Wire#Wash100 Com
FL Radio Group

Nominations Sought for Youth Leadership Recognition Award

Teachers, school leaders, and others interested in nominating a student for the New York State Senate’s Youth Leadership Recognition Award program, which honors outstanding students in the state, have until the end of this week to do so. Eligible students include current sophomores, juniors, and seniors who excel not...
POLITICS
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Flora Growth CEO To Present Keynote At Plant Medicine Week Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, will be participating in the Plant Medicine Week conference, which is scheduled to be held April 5–8, 2022, in Malta. Flora Growth chair and CEO Luis Merchan is the keynote speaker at the four-day event. Merchan’s presentation, titled “Malta — The Gateway to South American and European Cannabis Relations,” is slated to start at 2:30 CET and will focus on the opportunity presented by Malta’s standpoint on cannabis as well as the cost advantages of South American cultivation and the broader European opportunity. The Plant Medicine Week conference in Malta is designed to gather together industry professionals and attendees and provide them with a diverse and inspiring perspective on the latest advances in the cannabis and psychedelics industries; the event agenda features a mix of exhibitions, presentations, discussions and Q&A sessions. In addition to delivering the keynote address, Merchan will be available for meetings with interested media and others who may want to hear about the cannabis opportunity in the European Union, the industry’s need for more sustainable cultivation practices and Flora’s growth strategy. “I’m honored to be keynote speaker at the Plant Medicine Week conference this year in Malta,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “I look forward to sharing our expertise as a global cultivator and distributor in the international cannabis space and continuing to foster our relationship with the country of Malta, a leader in Europe’s cannabis trade.”
WORLD
Axios

Ex-Google CEO promotes digital West Point

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt hit Capitol Hill this week to urge lawmakers to create a digital service academy that would train Americans in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cryptocurrency in exchange for government service. Why it matters: The looming threat of cyberattacks from U.S. adversaries such as Russia underscores the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cooley taps Baker McKenzie data privacy partner in D.C.

(Reuters) - Cooley continued a string of hires it's made this month, saying Thursday it has lured Washington, D.C.-based data privacy partner Michael Egan away from Baker McKenzie, where he has worked the last 14 years. Egan has joined Cooley as a partner in what the firm dubs its "cyber/data/privacy...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Visa To Bolster NFT Adoption With New 'Creator Program'

The "Visa Creator Program" is looking to help a selected group of entrepreneurs. "NFTs have the potential to become a powerful accelerator for the creator economy," said Cuy Sheffield, Visa's head of crypto. Payment behemoth Visa Inc. V launched a new product strategy and mentorship program for entrepreneurs working in...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Transformation Key to Overcoming Post-Pandemic Challenges

Driven by the challenges manufacturers face in the wake of the pandemic—including supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages and growing consumer demands—the trend toward digital, sustainable solutions reflects the industry’s growing need for end-to-end, disruption-proof processes, according to a newly released Tacton survey. "Successful manufacturers are rising to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Pharrell Williams, Roz Brewer, and Sir Richard Branson headline Fast Company’s MIC Summit

Pharrell Williams, the visionary artist, producer, and founder of the nonprofit Black Ambition, Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, and Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Roz Brewer, will headline Fast Company‘s second annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26 and 27. Executives from innovative companies including BlocPower, Stripe, and Grove Collaborative will also participate.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy