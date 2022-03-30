ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

“Replay” some classic games, or explore new ones

ClickOnDetroit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for something different to do indoors while we wait for the warm spring weather, this new gaming haven has something for every generation. Replay Café is a 5,000 square foot warehouse in Detroit’s North End neighborhood, and...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
topgear.com

Remembering classic games: Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Hard to believe one of the biggest entertainment franchises on the planet started out like this... Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Looking back at the original Grand Theft Auto now, it's hard to believe that the all-conquering GTA series started life as a slightly ropey-looking top-down crim sim. Whereas today you can make out every individual high definition hair in the lead character's stubble, we spent most of the first game trying to work out which indistinct blob of pixels was our character's head.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Games#Retro Games#Gaming#Detroit#Video Game#Replay Caf#Xbox And Game Cube#Japanese#Dungeons#Dragons
NME

Xbox Game Pass March update brings ‘Weird West’, ‘Shredders’ and more

The March Xbox Game Pass additions have been confirmed, with titles such as Crusader Kings 3, Shredders, and Weird West all making their way to the service this month. As detailed in a blog shared by Xbox today (March 15), Xbox Game Pass users will be able to play an additional eight games via the subscription-based service in March.
NFL
The Verge

Netflix is getting three more mobile games, including its first FPS

Netflix has announced three more mobile games that you’ll soon be able to play on iOS or Android with a subscription to the streaming service, including the first FPS that’s available as part of its lineup. This Is A True Story is an educational role-playing game created to...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

If You Love Terrible Gaming Movies, Here’s The Book For You

It's fair to say that movies based on video games have a... mixed reputation. For every just-about-average flick - say, for example, for forgettable fun of 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog, or 2010's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - there's something utterly wretched, like 2016's Warcraft, 2008's Max Payne, or anything associated with Uwe Boll.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Digital Trends

PlayStation console-exclusive Godfall finally coming to Xbox

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity on one of the PS5’s most notable launch games, Godfall. Developer Counterplay Games and Gearbox confirmed today that the live-service action game will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam on April 7. The Xbox and Steam releases coincide with the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

One Piece Final Clue Leading to Major Announcement Teases New Game

If you have been following the One Piece Twitter account, you're probably waiting for the next tease on some major announcements next week. Amazingly, the sixth and final clue has just been dropped and it hypes up a possible new game that will be announced on Monday!. The official One...
COMICS
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best video games of March 2022

Thanks to Elden Ring, February 2022 will go down as one of the best months for video games ever. But March 2022 wasn’t too shabby either. From the latest entries in long-running series like Kirby, Gran Turismo, and Shadow Warrior to ambitious new ideas from smaller studios, there were plenty of awesome experiences across several genres for players to experience this month.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Incoming PlayStation 5 Update Adding Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation 5 users can expected a highly requested feature to be implemented later this year as part of an incoming update. The company only just rolled out an impressive new update for PS5 and PS4 last week, bringing with it a slew of new accessibility features, chat options, and general quality-of-life improvements. It also very briefly managed to take down PlayStation Plus and online access to dozens of games, but that's all better now.
VIDEO GAMES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: The Motown Bistro in Detroit’s Eastern Market

Today’s Tasty Tuesday takes us to The Motown Bistro in Detroit’s Eastern Market. The Motown Bistro Oyster Bar is the perfect place for steak and seafood lovers. Enjoy some music and observe some Motown memorabilia while you try some of the best seafood in town. (Watch Brandon Roux’s...
DETROIT, MI
NME

Xbox Live Games with Gold for April include ‘Hue’ and ‘Another Sight’

April’s Xbox Live Games with Gold have been announced, and there will be two modern titles – along with two Xbox 360 games – on offer. First up is Another Sight and Outpost Kaloki X, which will both be available for Xbox Live members from April 1. Another Sight is going to be part of the service for the whole of the month, right up until April 30, and is a steampunk fantasy platform game.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

PlayStation’s Spring Sale is massive — here are 25 games worth grabbing

In celebration of the Spring Season, PlayStation has launched a massive new sale with over 1,000 games, special editions, and DLC packs up for grabs. The sale contains both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles, so there’s plenty to grab whether you’ve upgraded to the current generation, plan to later, or would just like to expand your PS4 backlog. The Spring Sale lasts for nearly a month, and will eventually close on April 27.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Ray tracing may finally be coming to Minecraft for Xbox

Two years ago, ahead of the release of Xbox’s next-gen consoles, Microsoft outlined a feature of the Xbox Series X that would support ray tracing, using Minecraft as a technical demo. Now, as reported by The Verge, a new preview build for one of the world’s biggest games includes limited support for this functionality. The preview itself is limited to Xbox Insiders, a program that allows passionate users to test system updates, new features, and even games still in development.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo's New Switch Sports Trailer Teases 16-Player 'Survival Bowling'

A new Nintendo video out Wednesday walks us through more Switch Sports gameplay, and any ill will I was still holding against the Wii Sports sequel for abandoning baseball vanished at the mention of something called "survival bowling," which lets you face off with 15 other adversaries at the same time to determine the ultimate knocker of pins.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy