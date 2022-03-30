ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

Hometown Proud: That Cute Little Shop in Bardstown, KY

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can shop at That Cute Little...

www.whas11.com

Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man tells police how he plans to kill family

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLKY.com

Southern-style restaurant relocating to downtown Louisville next month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Southern-style restaurant in Buechel is relocating to downtown Louisville next month. Aaron Barbour, co-owner of Dasha Barbours Southern Bistro, said the restaurant will close its location at 2217 Steier Lane on March 27. The restaurant will reopen at 217 E. Main St., in a space previously occupied by the Celtic Pig, on April 15.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Anita Durairaj

The cave system in Kentucky with the blue holes

Lost River Cave in Bowling Green, KYPicture by Nyttend; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. The Lost River Cave system is located in the Green River Region. It is a seven-mile cave system in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Lost River flows into the cave. The cave system and river are on 68 acres of land that is owned by Western Kentucky University and Friends of Lost River Cave.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

Home with family inside hit by gunfire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a Lexington home was shot into early Wednesday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. on Rustic Way, in the area of Price Road. Officers say a mother and daughter were inside the home when the shooting happened but neither were hurt. They did find...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKRC

Just the Tipsters podcast highlights Jason Ellis case

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 2022 will mark nine years since Tri-State native Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed while on duty in Bardstown, Kentucky. He was a husband and father of two who was loved by almost everyone he met and his family waits in pain for answers about who gunned him down in 2013. Northern Kentucky native Melissa Morgan hosts the podcast, Just the Tipsters and is an outspoken advocate for police looking to solve cases like this one.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Glass bottle spill shuts down I-65 N near Elizabethtown

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi-truck carrying blue glass bottles hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 North in Bullitt County on Wednesday, shutting down the northbound lanes north of Elizabethtown. The semi truck overturned and the trailer’s contents spilled out into the roadway, Kentucky State Police dispatchers said. It...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

