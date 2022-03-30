John Travolta adopts puppy featured during Betty White tribute on the Oscars

“They’re one-name movie stars,” explains the Somerville Theatre’s creative director Ian Judge. “Cage. Travolta. So many of their roles are iconic… so many career highs and lows.” But we’re sticking with the highs right now for “Face/Off: Travolta/Cage,” a 10-week, 19-film series of double features currently running at the recently refurbished, 108-year-old movie palace in Davis Square. Every Tuesday night during the months of March and April, a film starring John Travolta is followed by one starring Nicolas Cage, culminating on May 3 with “Face/Off,” director John Woo’s delirious 1997 action extravaganza in which the actors literally wear each other’s faces for most of the running time, doing spot-on impersonations of one another in a madcap, meta-movie hall of mirrors and balletic gunplay. Fun fact: “Face/Off” was the first time I ever went to see a movie and then went back to watch it again the very next day.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO