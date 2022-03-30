ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retires after 13 years in NFL

By Alex Butler
 1 day ago
March 30 (UPI) -- Three-time Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins will retire from the NFL, ending a 13-year career, he announced Wednesday on social media.

"Grateful," Jenkins wrote on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. "After 13 seasons, my time on the football field has come to an end.

"I'm just a boy from Piscataway, who through this game became a champion in the sport and a champion for the people. My time on the field may be over, but I'll never stop fighting for the people."

Jenkins, 34, spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He totaled 79 tackles, five passes defensed, an interception, a touchdown, a sack and a forced fumble in 16 starts in 2021.

Jenkins, a two-time Super Bowl champion, also was known for his off-field efforts. He was given the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award in 2016 for his impact on his team's city and communities across the country.

"I recall when we first drafted Malcolm in 2009, he made contributions to a Super Bowl championship team in multiple positions in the secondary and then pretty quickly developed into an outstanding safety," Saints coach Dennis Allen said in a news release.

"The combination of skill, awareness and intelligence allowed Malcolm to be in position to make plays all over the field. To put up the numbers he did for as long as he did speaks both to his talent and his commitment to his craft.

"He was also a great leader in the locker room and important contributor to the community. I'm proud to say that I had the opportunity to coach Malcolm and congratulate him on an excellent career."

Jenkins entered the league as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent his first five seasons with the Saints and won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2010. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 and won a Super Bowl with that franchise in 2018.

"In so many ways, Malcolm Jenkins defined everything we want a Philadelphia Eagles to be," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a news release. "He was talented, intelligent, versatile and reliable. He was physically and mentally tough.

"He led with his words, with his actions, and with the professionalism he brought every single day to our building."

Jenkins reunited with the Saints in 2020. He totaled 1,044 tackles, 110 passes defensed, 21 interceptions, 20 forced fumbles, 13.5 sacks, 11 fumble recoveries and eight touchdowns in 199 career appearances.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

