One could argue it isn't springtime in Augusta until Alexa Pano comes to town. Coming off the 2022 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, the 17-year-old is preparing to make her third Augusta National Women's Amateur start. Pano also was part of the inaugural girls' field for the Junior Invitational, and it served as a nice primer before she tees it up at Champions Retreat.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO