Boise hopes to tackle housing, climate change, other issues in proposed budget

The city of Boise is aiming to address issues such as the environment, workforce shortages, continued growth and inflation in its proposed upcoming budget, using one-time federal funds in some cases to do so.

The City Council on Tuesday heard a presentation by Boise’s Budget Manager Eric Bilimoria. The one-time funds include American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“We do think there will be some opportunities to significantly advance those goals particularly with some of our one-time funding that’s been made available,” Bilimoria said.

During the presentation, Bilimoria made suggestions, including considering a property tax rebate program for some residents to help respond to inflation. He also suggested the city address compensation levels where possible to help recruit and retain employees.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean spoke early on in the budget presentation to outline her goals for the budget including keeping the public safe and supporting economic development. McLean also said everyone had heard from residents who are struggling with the issue of affordability.

“It gets harder and harder as we grow to balance all of the current needs and ensure that we don’t don’t impact the services and affordability that existing residents have experienced over time as we welcome in new residents and new pressures,” McLean said.

McLean also said she wanted to encourage investment in housing and take “decisive climate action” on climate change in order to protect the public’s health and quality of life.

In the preliminary forecast, Bilimoria said he anticipated the general fund would be in a net positive position going into fiscal year 2023. The general fund is the operating costs associated with government services and is primarily supported by taxes, according to Bilimoria’s presentation.

Bilimoria said a city vacancy rate of 10% was contributing to personnel and non-personnel savings, not just from salaries.

“There are other resulting savings with less people available to actually do the work,” he said. “Other project related expenses aren’t happening as well.”

However, he said there were risks moving forward. For example, Bilimoria cited the possibility of a recession, which could impact more economically sensitive revenue sources like the sales tax or development fees.

Other risks include further legislative impacts on revenue streams, property tax growth decisions, the COVID-19 pandemic, labor costs and staff growth and continued inflation.

“We’re not only looking at the upcoming fiscal year, but we take a long term view,” Bilimoria said. “As we look at the outer years, we do anticipate being in a positive position … the further out you get into the forecast, the less flexibility there is as our expenditure growth outpaces projected revenue growth.”

The city held an interactive presentation Tuesday evening to discuss the budget and gather input from the public. The final budget will be adopted at the end of August, according to the presentation.