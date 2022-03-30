‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Says Penelope Used Lady Whistledown to Destroy Eloise out of Love

Bridgerton Season 2 pulled back the curtain on just how exactly Nicola Coughlan ‘s Penelope Featherington managed to pull off being Lady Whistledown last season. Donning a maid’s costume and Irish accent, Pen boldly takes cabs into the city, where she haggles with printers on behalf of her “mistress.” It’s a dangerous double life that forces Penelope to not only lie to everyone she knows, but keep a cache of money hidden from her cash-strapped family. That’s not even getting into the mental gymnastics our girl has to do whenever Eloise ( Claudia Jessie ) critiques Lady W.

Penelope Featherington is living a double life and it catches up with her in Bridgerton Season 2. While the rest of the ton gets to enjoy the season, Penelope has to work to maintain her ruse, all while everyone from the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel) to Eloise hunt for her identity.

Back in 2020, Coughlan told Decider that being Lady Whistledown “has to take a huge toll on [Penelope].” Couglan said, “She’s a million different things. She is this really sweet girl — but then, as Lady Whistledown, she’s pretty savage. She absolutely tears people down.”

In Bridgerton Season 2, being Lady Whistledown ruins one of the best parts of Penelope’s life: her friendship with Eloise Bridgerton. In the season finale, Eloise figures out that Penelope has been Lady Whistledown the whole time! It’s horrifying to Eloise. The two have a horrific fight where they eviscerate one another. It seems that #Peneloise is done. Or is it?

“I have to first say like there better be hope for their friendship because I’m very invested in their friendship,” Couglan told Decider recently. “I never try to sway storylines or things like that, but I’m very much like, They surely have to make up because that would just break my heart if they weren’t [friends again].'”

Coughlan said, “We didn’t know that [the reveal] was coming this season, but we did feel like it might be. And we always knew the fallout was gonna be terrible because if your friend been secretly writing about you and your family and then lying about it and then making you praise her…that’s not great.”

Indeed, Eloise is not happy to learn Penelope has been slandering her family and manipulating her own life. Eloise not only broke off her friendship with Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch), but also was the subject of Lady Whistledown’s final, and most brutal, column. Penelope justified ruining Eloise’s reputation because it would be the one thing to convince the Queen that Eloise wasn’t Lady Whistledown. But could it be possible that Pen was slightly motivated by jealousy? That she didn’t want her pretty, charming Bridgerton pal to take credit for her work?

“No, I think it really is altruistic. It’s a really messed up situation and I think she really feels backed into a corner. And the last thing she wants to do is hurt Eloise. She absolutely loves Eloise with her whole heart,” Coughlan said. “I think she sees it as her only way out and if she didn’t love Eloise so deeply she wouldn’t give up Whistledown. She wouldn’t do that for anyone else, that’s how much Eloise means to her. I think she’s stressed, and pushed, and doesn’t know what to do. And that’s the outcome of that.”

Eloise might mean the world to Penelope, but it’s her family who have inspired much of Lady Whistledown’s voice and style. When Decider asked Coughlan if it had occurred to her that Penelope’s subterfuge as Lady Whistledown was similar to her mother’s penchant for scheming, Coughlan said the comparison between Pen and her mother Portia (Polly Walker) was very much on her mind.

“I think there’s more Portia Featherington to Lady Whistledown [than Penelope would admit] because Whistledown is acerbic. You know, she makes fun of people, pokes fun of they’re wearing and all this stuff. And we have a saying in Ireland: She didn’t lick it off the stones,” Coughlan said. “She learnt it from her family.”

“And I spent time watching Polly Walker this season and finding some things that she did and trying to mirror them within Penelope,” Coughlan said. “Because I think as much as we try to fight genetics, you’re just always going to turn into one of your parents. She’s definitely got that side to her.”

“She thinks she is so separate and so different, as we often do. But I think she’s far more like [her family] than she would care to admit to herself,” Coughlan said.