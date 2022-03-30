ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Says Penelope Used Lady Whistledown to Destroy Eloise out of Love

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
 2 days ago

Bridgerton Season 2 pulled back the curtain on just how exactly Nicola Coughlan ‘s Penelope Featherington managed to pull off being Lady Whistledown last season. Donning a maid’s costume and Irish accent, Pen boldly takes cabs into the city, where she haggles with printers on behalf of her “mistress.” It’s a dangerous double life that forces Penelope to not only lie to everyone she knows, but keep a cache of money hidden from her cash-strapped family. That’s not even getting into the mental gymnastics our girl has to do whenever Eloise ( Claudia Jessie ) critiques Lady W.

Penelope Featherington is living a double life and it catches up with her in Bridgerton Season 2. While the rest of the ton gets to enjoy the season, Penelope has to work to maintain her ruse, all while everyone from the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel) to Eloise hunt for her identity.

Back in 2020, Coughlan told Decider that being Lady Whistledown “has to take a huge toll on [Penelope].” Couglan said, “She’s a million different things. She is this really sweet girl — but then, as Lady Whistledown, she’s pretty savage. She absolutely tears people down.”

In Bridgerton Season 2, being Lady Whistledown ruins one of the best parts of Penelope’s life: her friendship with Eloise Bridgerton. In the season finale, Eloise figures out that Penelope has been Lady Whistledown the whole time! It’s horrifying to Eloise. The two have a horrific fight where they eviscerate one another. It seems that #Peneloise is done. Or is it?

“I have to first say like there better be hope for their friendship because I’m very invested in their friendship,” Couglan told Decider recently. “I never try to sway storylines or things like that, but I’m very much like, They surely have to make up because that would just break my heart if they weren’t [friends again].'”

Coughlan said, “We didn’t know that [the reveal] was coming this season, but we did feel like it might be. And we always knew the fallout was gonna be terrible because if your friend been secretly writing about you and your family and then lying about it and then making you praise her…that’s not great.”

Indeed, Eloise is not happy to learn Penelope has been slandering her family and manipulating her own life. Eloise not only broke off her friendship with Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch), but also was the subject of Lady Whistledown’s final, and most brutal, column. Penelope justified ruining Eloise’s reputation because it would be the one thing to convince the Queen that Eloise wasn’t Lady Whistledown. But could it be possible that Pen was slightly motivated by jealousy? That she didn’t want her pretty, charming Bridgerton pal to take credit for her work?

“No, I think it really is altruistic. It’s a really messed up situation and I think she really feels backed into a corner. And the last thing she wants to do is hurt Eloise. She absolutely loves Eloise with her whole heart,” Coughlan said. “I think she sees it as her only way out and if she didn’t love Eloise so deeply she wouldn’t give up Whistledown. She wouldn’t do that for anyone else, that’s how much Eloise means to her. I think she’s stressed, and pushed, and doesn’t know what to do. And that’s the outcome of that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUPxM_0euGzDVV00 Photo: Netflix

Eloise might mean the world to Penelope, but it’s her family who have inspired much of Lady Whistledown’s voice and style. When Decider asked Coughlan if it had occurred to her that Penelope’s subterfuge as Lady Whistledown was similar to her mother’s penchant for scheming, Coughlan said the comparison between Pen and her mother Portia (Polly Walker) was very much on her mind.

“I think there’s more Portia Featherington to Lady Whistledown [than Penelope would admit] because Whistledown is acerbic. You know, she makes fun of people, pokes fun of they’re wearing and all this stuff. And we have a saying in Ireland: She didn’t lick it off the stones,” Coughlan said. “She learnt it from her family.”

“And I spent time watching Polly Walker this season and finding some things that she did and trying to mirror them within Penelope,” Coughlan said. “Because I think as much as we try to fight genetics, you’re just always going to turn into one of your parents. She’s definitely got that side to her.”

“She thinks she is so separate and so different, as we often do. But I think she’s far more like [her family] than she would care to admit to herself,” Coughlan said.

RELATED PEOPLE
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate look so in love in rare PDA moment in The Bahamas – photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were caught in a rare moment of public affection on the penultimate night of their Caribbean royal tour on Friday. Prince William and Kate looked adorable holding hands as they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, with the Duchess sweetly using her free hand to wave to cheering onlookers.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Says Her Marriage to George Clooney 'Has Been Wonderful'

Time is honoring 12 incredible women. On Thursday, the publication unveiled its 2022 Women of the Year list, highlighting 12 extraordinary leaders who are working toward a more equal world. Among the honorees are attorney Amal Clooney, singer Kacey Musgraves, actress Kerry Washington and actress Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez. Additionally,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton glows in most striking dress yet during Bahamas rainstorm

The Duchess of Cambridge defied the weather on Friday, looking elegant in a mint green dress during a tropical downpour when she and Prince William visited a primary school in the Bahamas. Kate Middleton opted for a mint green chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait featuring button-up detailing and delicate puff...
WORLD
The Week

Jamie Lee Curtis to officiate her daughter's wedding dressed as a World of Warcraft

​​Jamie Lee Curtis will be wearing a World of Warcraft costume when her daughter gets married — though an actual war could complicate things. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star chatted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about her plans to officiate her daughter's wedding, revealing it will be a "cosplay wedding." Everyone at the wedding will "dress up as something," she explained, "and I will be in a costume to officiate."
RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

1 Of The Bridgerton Siblings Disappears In Season 2 — Here's Why

One of the most challenging things in an ensemble series is making sure each character gets enough screen time. In Bridgerton, with eight siblings in the family, all of whom are expected to eventually get romance stories of their own, this is especially tough. You want to highlight the star of the season, without taking away the spotlight of others. In Season 1, the series focused on the oldest five siblings at the expense of the youngest three, largely by shipping off sixth-born Francesca to boarding school for almost the entire season. Now in Season 2, Francesca is again barely in Bridgerton, but the reason for her absence is a bit different this time,
TV SERIES
Decider.com

