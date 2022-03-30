ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida Man Arrested In The Murder Of 27-Year-Old Teresa Gorczyca

By tampafp.com
 1 day ago
Investigators in Florida have made an arrest in the murder of a 27-year-old woman that was found dead in a pond in the Fall of 2021.

According to investigators, on Sunday, September 26, 2021, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of 27-year-old Teresa Janette Gorczyca being missing.

As a result of the circumstances surrounding the victim going missing, an immediate investigation into her disappearance and search for the victim began.

As the investigation progressed, detectives developed information that led them to a body of water in the 2100 block of Alfa Romeo Drive in the Sandalwood area of Jacksonville.

Following an extensive search of the area, the body of a deceased individual was ultimately discovered. The deceased individual located was later identified as that of missing victim, Teresa Gorczyca.

JSO Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the area and began their respective investigations. Throughout the course of the investigation, a person of interest was identified. Investigative efforts identified the suspect as, 28-year-old North Samuel Cole Pridgen.

As a result, a warrant was obtained for the suspect, and on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Pridgen was located in the area of 10000 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Following an interview about his involvement in the crime, he was placed under arrest for the Murder of Ms. Gorczyca.

