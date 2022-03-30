Shawnee baseball squad earns district doubleheader sweep

The Shawnee Wolves ran their district record to 7-0 Tuesday with a 15-0, 13-0 baseball doubleheader sweep of Tulsa Rogers at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

Kasen Rogers and Zane Wilson pitched back-to-back four-inning shutouts as Shawnee improved to 8-5 overall.

“Kasen threw strikes, battled the (windy) conditions and executed like we wanted him to,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson. “Zane settled in after the first two batters and threw a heck of a game.”

Shawnee 13, Tulsa Rogers 0 (Game 2, 3 ½ innings)

Wilson recorded nine strikeouts and surrendered just two hits and only one walk.

After giving up a leadoff walk followed by a single to open the game, he registered three straight strikeouts to wipe out that threat. The only baserunner Wilson allowed after that was a leadoff triple in the fourth.

The Wolves scored eight first-inning runs off five hits and picked up the remaining five scores off three hits in the third.

Creed Muirhead and Dax Clark collected two hits each. Muirhead finished 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Clark went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk.

Kantynn Kaseca smacked a two-run double while drawing a pair of walks and going 1-for-1 with a run scored. Brant Nave (1-for-1) and Wilson (1-for-2 with a triple) each knocked in a run and Maddox Tully (1-for-2) scored a run.

Big hits in the first inning for Shawnee were a run-scoring single to left from Muirhaed, two-run double to right field by Nave, two-run single by Clark and an RBI triple to left from Wilson.

The five-run third was highlighted by Kaseca's two-run double to right-center, Rogers' RBI single and Muirhead's run-scoring single.

Shawnee 15, Tulsa Rogers 0 (Game 1, 3 ½ innings)

Kasen Rogers gave up only one hit and a walk while striking out 10.

Muirhead led the Wolves' 13-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in.

Three other Shawnee players had two hits apiece. Rogers was 2-for-2 with two triples, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Easton Odell ended up 2-for-2 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored and a walk and Kaseca finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Clark (1-for-1) and Wilson (1-for-3) each drove home a pair of runs. Clark scored three times and drew a walk and Wilson also scored a run. Tully had a 1-for-2 effort with one RBI, one run scored and a walk. Ren Carter (1-for-2) scored a run and drew a walk.

The Wolves sent 18 batters to the plate in the opening inning and scored 12 runs. They added the other three in the second.

The next action for Shawnee will be Friday at Carl Albert for a 5:30 p.m. start.