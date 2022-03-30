3 sexual offenses reported March 11-15 to Apache Junction police
The Apache Junction Police Department took the following reports of sexual offenses March 11-15:
- Sexual offense — sexual abuse, reported at 1:25 p.m. March 11 in the 1500 block of South Padre Road.
- Sexual offense — sexual abuse, reported at 5:33 a.m. March 14 in the 100 block of North Delaware Drive.
- Sexual offense — child molest, reported at 9:48 a.m. March 15 in the 400 block of West 21st Avenue.
Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.
