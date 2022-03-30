3 sexual offenses reported March 11-15 to Apache Junction police

Police found two rocket launchers in a dumpster in California – just a few hundred yards from a school.Authorities say construction workers discovered two AT-4 launchers and a MK69 practice grenade in a trash receptacle in Winchester, just 300 feet from Margarita Middle School.“While all items were expended, these items do not go into dumpsters,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad said in a statement on Wednesday. “These items are ‘generally’ NOT legal to possess (there are some limited exceptions).”Despite the dumpster being so close, police say the middle school was never under threat.“Although there is a school located directly...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO