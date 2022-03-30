ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

3 sexual offenses reported March 11-15 to Apache Junction police

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 2 days ago

The Apache Junction Police Department took the following reports of sexual offenses March 11-15:

  • Sexual offense — sexual abuse, reported at 1:25 p.m. March 11 in the 1500 block of South Padre Road.
  • Sexual offense — sexual abuse, reported at 5:33 a.m. March 14 in the 100 block of North Delaware Drive.
  • Sexual offense — child molest, reported at 9:48 a.m. March 15 in the 400 block of West 21st Avenue.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
