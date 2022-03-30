ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daddy Yankee Is Calling It A Career After His Next Album and Tour

By justinrodney
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfsul_0euGz6Pf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUM1K_0euGz6Pf00

Source: Rick Diamond/One Voice: Somos Live! / Getty

The 45-year-old “King of Reggaetón” is calling it quits after 32 years of making music.

Daddy Yankee released a short video on all of his social media accounts explaining the decision to make his next ride his last. Yankee speaks in Spanish throughout the duration of the video and keeps it candid with himself and his fans.

At last I see the goal.

It was you who gave me the key to open the doors and turn this genre into the largest in the world, it is the greatest treasure I can have in my career, I always worked not to fail them, not to look for me or problem, with a lot of discipline.

I retire with the greatest thanks, to my audience, to my colleagues, to all the producers, radio, press and television.

Daddy Yankee isn’t going out without a bang though.

He is leaving his storied career behind with one last album titled, Legendaddy, and will be going on one last tour. La Última Vuelta or “The Last Lap” tour features global dates starting in Portland August 10th. Legendaddy is supposed to be released this Friday on March 25th. Fans will have plenty of time to listen to the album in preparation for the tour.

Check out the full tour stops below. Who know’s? Maybe he’ll add more dates.

TOUR DATES:

8/10 – Portland, OR
8/12 – San Jose, CA
8/13 – Los Angeles, CA
8/14 – Rosarito, Mexico
8/18 – Sacramento, CA
8/19 – Ontario, CA
8/20 – Las Vegas, NV
8/21 – Rosarito, Mexico
8/23 – Atlanta, GA
8/26 – Orlando, FL
8/27 – Miami, FL
8/28 – Fort Myers, FL
9/01 – Boston, Ma
9/02 – Uncasville, CT
9/04 – Chicago, IL
9/07 – Washington, DC
9/10 – Montreal, QC
9/11 – Toronto, ON
9/15 – Houston, TX
9/16 – Hidalgo, TX
9/18 – Dallas, TX
9/20 – New York, NY
9/29 – Santiago, Chile
10/01 – Buenos Ares, Argentina
10/04 – Guayaquil, Ecuador
10/05 – Quito, Ecuador
10/07 – Cali, Colombia
10/08 – Bogotá, Colombia
10/14 – Barranquilla, Colombia
10/14 – Medellin, Colombia
10/18 – Lima, Peru
10/22 – San Jose, Costa Rica
11/03 – Guatemala City, Guatemala
11/08 – San Pedro Sula, Honduras
11/09 – Tegucigalpa, Honduras
11/12 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
11/19 – Panama City, Panama
11/24 – Monterrey, Mexico
11/26 – Guadalajara, Mexico
12/02 – Mexico City, Mexico

Daddy Yankee’s importance to reggaetón as one of the biggest genres in music cannot be understated.

Daddy Yankee is literally the man who coined the genre back in 1992, when him and DJ Playero created the mixtape Playero 36 .

DJ Playero y Daddy Yankee – Playero 36

Daddy Yankee was part of the first wave of Spanish-speaking artists to combined dancehall and reggae riddims into a whole new genre.

From his 32 years in the game he has released seven studio albums, earned five Grammys and the claim of the best selling Latin record during a decade. 2004’s Barrio Fino is a certified classic and everyone has heard “Gasolina” at least 500 times during that span of time. Daddy Yankee’s accomplishments probably won’t end even after he’s gone.

The man from San Juan truly put on for his city, and it wouldn’t surprise me if a special date was added for Puerto Rico.

Check out the farewell announcement, which has about 12 million views on Instagram, below.

For more news head to classixphilly.com .

Daddy Yankee – Al Fin Veo La Meta

