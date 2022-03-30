ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phife Dawg's Posthumous Album 'Forever' Features Familiar Friends

By justinrodney
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgA6J_0euGz4eD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWbgQ_0euGz4eD00

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg died on March 22nd, 2016.

He suffered years of battling diabetes and died shortly before ATCQ’s come back and final album, We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service. Their first album in an 18-year absence was only titled that way because Phife liked it, fellow ATCQ member Q-Tip even mentioned it so .

In November 2021, ATCQ and Phife Dawg’s estate revealed that a posthumous album was in the works of completion.

The announcement fell on his would be 50th birthday.

As of now, longtime collaborator, manager and friend, DJ Rasta Root just revealed the cover art and tracklist for the album.

Forever will be executive produced by DJ Rasta Root and will feature a bevy of Hip-Hop talent. Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad Busta Rhymes, Rapsody, Maseo and Pos of De La Soul are just a few names to be compliments of Phife’s rapping skills. Forever is going to drop on March 22nd, 2022. The sixth-year anniversary of Phife Dawg’s death. The album will even feature Phife’s mother, Cheryl Boyce-Taylor.

In a statement she only speaks words of true appreciation in regards to her son.

You could only imagine where he got his talent for description from.

His voice a steel pan cruising the sea salt edge of Trini waters.

A balm, a salve, a son’s kiss on his mama’s cheek.

What an amazing gift to receive on my beloved’s birthday.

Check the artwork and tracklist below.

Forever Tracklist:

1. Cheryl’s Big Son (Intro)
2. Only A Coward
3. Fallback (Feat. Rapsody & Renée Neufville)
4. Nutshell Pt. 2 (Feat. Busta Rhymes & Redman)
5. Sorry (Feat. V.Rich)
6. Dear Dilla (Reprise) (Feat. Q-Tip)
7. Wow Factor (Feat. Maseo of De La Soul)
8. Residual Curiosities (Feat. Lyric Jones)
9. God Send (Feat. Dwele)
10. Round Irving High School (Feat. Cheryl Boyce-Taylor & Angela Winbush)
11. French Kiss Trois (Feat. Redman & Illa J)
12. 2 Live Forever (Feat. Pos of De La Soul, Little Brother & Darien Brockington)
13. Forever

The first taste of the project was teased long ago in 2016.

A J Dilla produced track titled “Nutshell” appeared shortly after Phife Dawg’s passing. As we can see a second helping with assists from Busta Rhymes and Redman was revealed last year on the fifth-year of Phife Dawg’s passing. Listen to “Nutshell” and “Nutshell Pt. 2” to understand and possibly compare the songs together.

Phife Dawg – Nutshell

Phife Dawg – Nutshell Pt. 2 (Feat. Busta Rhymes & Redman)

Make sure you get a chance to listen to Forever on March 22nd.

Lastly, head to classixphilly.com for more news.

