Tony Rock Confirms 'Its On' with Will Smith Amid Twitter Chat

By justinrodney
 2 days ago

Clearly the feud between Chris Rock and Will Smith is just heating up.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night. It was extremely apparent that Chris Rock’s unscripted joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair did not rub Will the right way. Since then, everybody and their momma has been launching their thoughts into the streets, in regards to the latest Oscars controversy.

The list of commentators grows by the day.

From O.J. Simpson…

…to Jim Carrey

Both sides of the bout have garnered support from plenty of people. The Academy is currently investigating the incident, as they decide if they will strip Will’s Oscar away from him. Will’s portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard won him his first Oscar, and awkwardly had to accept his win moments after the incident.

Will has issued a public apology to not only Chris Rock, but to the Academy and the Williams Family.

As of last night, comedian and brother to Chris Rock, Tony Rock unsheathed his silence on the matter.

Tony Rock logged on Twitter to answer most questions directed towards him. Spoiler alert, he doesn’t forgive Will. In the multiple responses he answered short and sweet, but the underlying those responses is a tinge of anger. He spoke about how his family is feeling after the slap. and even revealed that Diddy was lying about Chris and Will reaching reconciliations.

Check out the tweets, in order, below.

Chris Rock’s upcoming stand up tour, Ego Death World Tour 2022, was just announced in late February. The tickets sales since the slap have jumped 25 times in 48 hours , than the average in the entirety of March.

It is more than apparent that the Rock family is cooking up something to retaliate, and people more than want to see it.

For more news slide to classixphilly.com .

Comments / 0

