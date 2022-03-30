ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City announces reopening of McKelligon Canyon roadway, Municipal Rose Garden; new hours for Scenic Sunday

McKelligon Canyon is welcoming drivers again after being closed since the 2021 summer rainstorms damaged the roadway.

The city announced in a news release Tuesday night that the canyon has reopened to vehicles.

McKelligon Road was closed to allow for repairs required due to the storm damage. While drivers were blocked from entering, people could park nearby and walk into the canyon to exercise and enjoy outdoor activities.

The site is home to the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater, the venue for Viva! El Paso, and is popular for rock climbing, hiking, running, walking, and biking. It is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Municipal Rose Garden reopens

City officials also announced that the Municipal Rose Garden at 1702 N. Copia St. is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 30. The garden will be closed during recognized city holidays.

The four-acre garden is home to more than 1,400 rose bushes representing more than 430 different varieties, as well as waterfalls, walking paths, benches, and a koi fishpond.

Volunteer El Paso master gardeners prune and weed the garden, as well as provide rose inventories.

El Paso's Scenic Sunday spring, summer hours announced

City officials also announced that Scenic Sunday hours have been adjusted for spring and summer.

Beginning on April 3, Scenic Sundays will be from 6 to 11 a.m.

Scenic Sundays promote health by closing vehicular access to Scenic Drive between Wheeling and Robinson avenues, allowing visitors to walk, run, cycle, or skateboard while enjoying views of El Paso and Juárez.

