Cheyenne, WY

Delays likely during pavement work on Wyo. 212-College Drive

 1 day ago

CHEYENNE — If you drive on Wyoming Highway 212/College Drive, things might get a little bit more interesting starting next Monday.

That day, weather permitting, highway crews will start what the Wyoming Department of Transportation called pavement patching work. As WYDOT's Monday news release warned: there may be delays.

This repair work "is focused between Pershing Boulevard and Lincolnway," the state agency said. It "includes concrete slab repairs," among other things.

Your patience is suggested, because WYDOT reports that this may not all be complete until June. And some advice from the agency is for motorists to "expect potential delays from lane closures, reduced speed limits, flaggers and other traffic control as the work is taking place."

And do not talk on cellphones in such roadside work areas, the transportation department counseled.

The crews working on Wyoming Highway 212 will come from Knife River Corp. and from WYDOT itself.

Cheyenne, WY
