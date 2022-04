New Braunfels Utilities is on track to begin work on its Surface Water Treatment Plant capital improvement project this month, according to a press release. The $11.5 million water line project will provide additional transmission capacity to deliver drinking water to residents and to alleviate high-pressure issues that occur when the Headwaters at the Comal, the Surface Water Treatment Plant and Landa Park pumps are running simultaneously.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO