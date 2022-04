For the second time in three years and the third time in the last five years, the Houston Astros were the American League champions in 2021. And for the second time in three years, the Astros watched another club celebrate a World Series title at Minute Maid Park. In 2019 it was the Nationals, and in 2021 it was the Braves that left Houston with the commissioner's trophy.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO