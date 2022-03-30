ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Looking At Launching New Streaming Service

By News On 6
 2 days ago
There might soon be another streaming service for sports fans and this one would be centered on football.

NFL officials reportedly showed off a service called NFL+ to team owners at the offseason meeting this week.

The service would allow users to stream games, radio, podcasts and team content from mobile devices without a cable subscription.

There is no firm plan yet.

The team owners have to meet again in May and then vote to decide if the league should move forward with the project.

