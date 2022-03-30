ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

Nii Akrofi Smart-Abbey, MFA '20, Launches “Africa Talk Podcast" Series

Cover picture for the articleCheck your favorite provider: Africa Talk Podcast is here. The magazine-style show featuring news and interviews with guests is the brainchild of Nii Akrofi Smart-Abbey, MFA ’20, a multimedia journalist, and his friend and fellow journalist Benjamin Tetteh. And their inaugural guest for Women’s History Month was Adelphi’s own Anne Mungai,...

