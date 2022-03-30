ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Woman fatally stabbed in Harbor City area

By Jennifer McGraw, Nouran Salahieh
 2 days ago

A 60-year-old man was taken into custody after a woman was stabbed to death in the Harbor City area early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. and found a woman suffering from stab wounds to the upper torso, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release .

The 59-year-old stabbing victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been named.

A man “who is believed to be the suspect” was detained by deputies, the Sheriff’s Department said. Authorities did not name the man and his relationship to the woman was unknown.

It’s also unclear what motivated the attack.

The stabbing remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

