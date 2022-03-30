Odessa man sentenced in drunk driving case
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, an Odessa man was found guilty by an Ector County Jury for Driving While Intoxicated. Prosecutors said Tyson Zinn was drunk behind the wheel and arrested in March of last year.
Zinn has been sentenced to 180 days in jail probated for a term of 18 month supervised release and a $1,500 fine. Zinn will also be required to wear an alcohol monitor during his supervised release.
