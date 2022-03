Al Sobotka, who maintained the ice, drove the Zamboni, twirled octopi over his head and was a master of the barbeques for the Detroit Red Wings, is no longer with the organization. A source confirmed to the Free Press Wednesday that Sobotka and the Wings have parted ways. A team spokesman declined to comment. Sobotka could not immediately be reached for comment. ...

