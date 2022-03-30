Two-car collision closes South Main Street for short time Tuesday

Web only

A two-vehicle collision caused Edwardsville Police to close a section of South Main Street Tuesday evening as rescue crews worked the scene.

Police Chief Michael Fillback said at approximately 5:40 p.m., a patrol responded to a traffic crash on South Main at Park Street.

"A gray, 2011 Toyota Highlander was making a left turn off of East Park to go southbound on South Main," he said. "Another vehicle, a black, 2008 Mercury Sable, was traveling northbound on South Main Street and was in the turn lane to make a left turn onto West Park Street.

"The two vehicles collided in the intersection, which caused the roadway to be shut down for a short time," he continued. "The elderly passenger in the Sable complained of chest pain and was transported to [a] hospital. No other injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the driver of the Highlander was cited for failure to yield the right [of] way."

Police temporarily diverted southbound Main Street traffic onto Vandalia Street and northbound Main Street motorists at Schwarz Street.