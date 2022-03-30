ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Two-car collision closes South Main Street for short time Tuesday

By Charles Bolinger
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MesZr_0euGvhMf00
Web only

A two-vehicle collision caused Edwardsville Police to close a section of South Main Street Tuesday evening as rescue crews worked the scene.

Police Chief Michael Fillback said at approximately 5:40 p.m., a patrol responded to a traffic crash on South Main at Park Street.

"A gray, 2011 Toyota Highlander was making a left turn off of East Park to go southbound on South Main," he said. "Another vehicle, a black, 2008 Mercury Sable, was traveling northbound on South Main Street and was in the turn lane to make a left turn onto West Park Street.

"The two vehicles collided in the intersection, which caused the roadway to be shut down for a short time," he continued. "The elderly passenger in the Sable complained of chest pain and was transported to [a] hospital. No other injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the driver of the Highlander was cited for failure to yield the right [of] way."

Police temporarily diverted southbound Main Street traffic onto Vandalia Street and northbound Main Street motorists at Schwarz Street.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
L.A. Weekly

Man Dead after Bicycle Accident on South Main Street [Salinas, CA]

54-Year-Old Male Bicyclist Fatally Struck on Plaza Circle. According to the police, the crash occurred at South Main Street and Plaza Circle around 6:00 p.m. Investigators say that the bicyclist was riding his bike north on the southbound side of the road. There, a Ford F-250 pickup was making a left turn from Plaza Circle onto southbound Main Street, and hit the bicyclist in the process.
SALINAS, CA
The Telegraph

Alton man dies in Saturday crash

ALTON — Authorities have released the name of an Alton man killed in a single car accident early Saturday. At about 1:53 a.m. Saturday, Alton Police and the Alton Fire Department responded to the area of Illinois 140 at the entrance to Gordon Moore Park in reference to a traffic crash with injuries.
ALTON, IL
WLTX.com

Portion of South Lake Drive closed for next two hours

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A busy route in and around Lexington County will see a partial shut down as crews work to make repairs in the area over a two-hour period on Thursday. Lexington Police said that an outbound lane of South Lake Drive between Railroad Avenue and Industrial Drive will be closed from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to repairs being made to fiber-optic cables by Windstream Communications.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Crime & Safety
Edwardsville, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
WCIA

Woman killed in Monday morning crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old woman from Chenoa was killed Monday morning in a crash on U.S. Route 24 near Meadows. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at 2480 East Road. State Troopers said the woman was the driver and sole occupant of a car that for crossed the center line for […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Street#Traffic Accident#Highlander
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
wcbu.org

Sisters killed in Saturday two-vehicle crash near Tremont

The two people who were killed after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon have been identified. 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The sisters from Pequot Lakes, Minn. were passengers in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KMOV

Florissant teen found dead in North County hotel room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
FLORISSANT, MO
ABC10

Two Modesto women dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale

OAKDALE, Calif. — Two people are dead following a crash near Oakdale on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol - Central Division, a 56-year-old woman driving a Honda slammed into a Chevrolet and the two cars hit and overturned a Volkswagen. The crash happened when the Honda driver...
OAKDALE, CA
The Telegraph

Alton man killed in Sunday crash

ALTON - An Alton man has died following a Sunday morning accident. At about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Alton Police and Alton Firefighters responded to the 800 block of Brown Street for a traffic crash with injuries. According to Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, Keith D. Brenner, 33, of Alton, was killed in the single-vehicle crash. Life saving measures were attempted, Pulido said, but unfortunately Brenner died.
ALTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner names victim from deadly crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 24 Monday morning. Yoder said that the woman is 44-year-old Elsie L. Sizer of Chenoa. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Sizer died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the crash. Toxicology testing […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

One dead in two-car crash on I-55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
396
Followers
478
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy