NASA announces discovery of furthest star ever seen in universe

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
In this handout from the National Aeronautical Space Administration (NASA), the Hubble Space Telescope drifts through space.

NASA announced Wednesday that the Hubble Telescope currently orbiting Earth established a new benchmark, detecting the light of a star that existed within the first billion years after the universe's birth, the farthest individual star ever to be seen to date.

The find is a "huge leap" further back in time from the previous single-star record holder detected by Hubble in 2018, NASA stated in a press release, which existed when the universe was about 4 billion years old, or 30% of its current age.

The newly detected star is so far away that its light has taken 12.9 billion years to reach Earth, NASA wrote, appearing to us as it did when the universe was only 7% of its current age. The smallest objects previously seen at such a great distance are clusters of stars, embedded inside early galaxies.

"We almost didn’t believe it at first, it was so much farther than the previous most-distant, highest redshift star," Astronomer Brian Welch of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, lead author of the paper describing the discovery, said in a statement.

The discovery was made from data collected during Hubble’s RELICS (Reionization Lensing Cluster Survey) program, led by co-author Dan Coe at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), also in Baltimore.

"Normally at these distances, entire galaxies look like small smudges, with the light from millions of stars blending together," Welch continued. "The galaxy hosting this star has been magnified and distorted by gravitational lensing into a long crescent that we named the Sunrise Arc."

The star, dubbed Earendel, or "morning star" in Old English, is extremely magnified, Welch stated. The discovery could lead to opening up an uncharted era of very early star formation, NASA wrote.

"Earendel existed so long ago that it may not have had all the same raw materials as the stars around us today," Welch stated. "Studying Earendel will be a window into an era of the universe that we are unfamiliar with, but that led to everything we do know.

"It’s like we’ve been reading a really interesting book, but we started with the second chapter, and now we will have a chance to see how it all got started."

The research team estimates that Earendel is at least 50 times the mass of our Sun and millions of times as bright, rivaling the most massive stars known, NASA wrote. But even such a brilliant, very high-mass star would be impossible to see at such a great distance without the aid of natural magnification by a huge galaxy cluster, WHL0137-08, sitting between Earth and Earendel. The mass of the galaxy cluster warps the fabric of space, creating a powerful natural magnifying glass that distorts and greatly amplifies the light from distant objects behind it, NASA stated.

Thanks to the rare alignment with the magnifying galaxy cluster, the star Earendel appears directly on, or extremely close to, a ripple in the fabric of space. This ripple, which is defined in optics as "caustic," provides maximum magnification and brightening. The effect is analogous to the rippled surface of a swimming pool creating patterns of bright light on the bottom of the pool on a sunny day. The ripples on the surface act as lenses and focus sunlight to maximum brightness on the pool floor, NASA wrote.

This caustic causes the star Earendel to pop out from the general glow of its home galaxy. Its brightness has magnified a thousandfold or more. At this point, astronomers are not able to determine if Earendel is a binary star, though most massive stars have at least one smaller companion star.

Astronomers expect that Earendel will remain highly magnified for years to come. It will be observed and confirmed by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Webb’s high sensitivity to infrared light is needed to learn more about Earendel, because its light is stretched to longer infrared wavelengths due to the universe’s expansion.

"With Webb we expect to confirm Earendel is indeed a star, as well as measure its brightness and temperature," Coe said. These details will narrow down its type and stage in the stellar lifecycle. "We also expect to find the Sunrise Arc galaxy is lacking in heavy elements that form in subsequent generations of stars. This would suggest Earendel is a rare, massive metal-poor star," Coe continued.

Earendel’s composition will be of great interest to astronomers because it formed before the universe was filled with the heavy elements produced by successive generations of massive stars. If follow-up studies find that Earendel is only made up of primordial hydrogen and helium, it would be the first evidence for the legendary Population III stars, which are hypothesized to be the very first stars born after the big bang. While the probability is small, Welch admits it is enticing all the same.

"With Webb, we may see stars even farther than Earendel, which would be incredibly exciting," Welch stated. "We’ll go as far back as we can. I would love to see Webb break Earendel’s distance record."

Freethink

NASA shares stunning star image taken by Webb telescope

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) just hit a major milestone — and it looks like the epic spacecraft is going to work even better than expected. “More than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding science goals,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science. “Today we can say that design is going to deliver.”
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
Indy100

Astronomers spot mysterious 'radio circles' in space

There are always new discoveries to be made when it comes to the final frontier and yet another strange phenomenon has been captured and researched by astronomers. Detailed images of Odd Radio Circles (ORCs) were captured by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory’s MeerKAT radio telescope and revealed in a press release on Tuesday, in collaboration with the Australian science agency, CSIRO. The images are an important step in astronomers' journey to learn more about ORCs, which were only discovered two years ago with the Australian SKA Pathfinder Telescope. Only about five radio circles have ever been revealed in...
scitechdaily.com

Gaia Spacecraft Reveals a New Member of the Milky Way Family

Our galaxy, the Milky Way, began forming around 12 billion years ago. Since then, it has been growing in both mass and size through a sequence of mergers with other galaxies. Perhaps most exciting is that this process has not quite finished, and by using data from ESA’s Gaia spacecraft, astronomers can see it taking place. This in turn allows them to reconstruct the history of our galaxy, revealing the ‘family tree’ of smaller galaxies that have helped make the Milky Way what it is today.
Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

